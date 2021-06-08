Bombay High Court cancels caste certificate of Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana

Navneet Kaur Rana in Parliament | Image Courtesy: PTI

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday cancelled the caste certificate issued to Amravati Lok Sabha member Navneet Kaur Rana, saying it was obtained fraudulently using fabricated documents, and directed her to surrender it within six weeks.

A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and V G Bisht also imposed a cost of Rs 2 lakh, which she needs to pay to the Maharashtra Legal Services Authority within a period of two weeks.

The HC noted that the claim of belonging to ‘Mochi’ caste made by Rana for obtaining the Scheduled Caste certificate itself was fraudulent and made with an intention to obtain various benefits available to a candidate from such category, despite knowing she does not belong to that caste.

Rana was elected from Maharashtra’s Amravati Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.