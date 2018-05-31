A five-year-old boy was killed and his mother sustained serious injuries when a wall collapsed on them after a LPG cylinder exploded at their home in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Thursday morning, the police said.

As the woman woke up in the morning and went to the kitchen to switch on the stove in her apartment, located in Kalamboli area, the gas from the leaking LPG cylinder came in contact with the flame leading to the explosion, a police official said.

Due to the impact of the blast, a wall of the house collapsed on the woman and other family members who were fast asleep, he said.

The woman and her son suffered serious injuries in the mishap. They were rushed to a hospital where the child, identified as Sohan Baban Katke, was declared dead before admission, the official said.

The Kalamboli police registered an accidental death report and was investigating the incident, he added.