Hollywood star Brad Pitt is in better spirits as he is getting to spend more time with his children.

The actor, 54, will soon be in London, where ex Angelina Jolie is currently filming “Maleficent 2”, to see his children for a second time in recent weeks.

The visit comes after a judge presiding over the former couple’s divorce proceedings established a detailed schedule for him to spend time with Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

“Having kids was always very special to him. He wanted kids for years before he met Angie. He was dreaming about being a dad. And he has always been a great dad. Very involved and present. He talks about the kids non-stop now. He brought gifts back to England,” a source told People magazine.

The court papers stated, “The children not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them,” and that Jolie, 43, could lose full custody of the kids if she does not allow them to grow their relationships with Pitt.

Their oldest son Maddox, 16, is not included in the timetable because, according to the court, he is old enough to decide for himself how much time he wants to spend with his father.

“Brad has been in the best mood. Although he was away from the kids for a week, it seems just the fact that he now knows when he will see them, makes him very happy. He couldn’t wait to get back to England. Not following a proper custody schedule was very difficult for him. And very sad as well,” the source added.