Bring new alliance for better future

It was really good to know that TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao mooted a plan to float a third alternative to the Congress and the BJP before the next general election scheduled to be held in 2019. It was also good to know that Mamata Benarjee (Chief Minister of West Bengal), Asaduddin Owaisi (president AIMIM) and other political leaders are with KCR. There is a need to bring a new alliance of political parties before the next general election.

We expect something new to happen, and a better future for our country.

Md Rustam Parwez

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)