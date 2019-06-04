After five months, BSP chief Mayawati has announced that her party has called of the alliance with Samajwadi party. She asked Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav to strengthen the party. Mayawati also stated that her party will contest the upcoming assembly polls in the state single-handedly. She added that the if situation improves in future then she will once again align with Samajwadi Party The BSP chief expressed her displeasure over her party not getting Yadav votes in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile Akhilesh welcomed Mayawati’s decision to call of the alliance.

Mayawati said, “Looking at how the situation in the state is right now, it will be better for us to contest the upcoming elections on our own. It is not a permanent break. If the SP Chief succeeds in his political work then we will again work together. But if he doesn’t succeed then it will be good for us to work separately.”