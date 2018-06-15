Defence Expert Rahul Jalali termed the killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari as an attack on the “peace and the peace process” in the Kashmir valley.

In an interview to agencies, Jalali acknowledged Bukhari’s active participation in pursuing the peace process with various stakeholders of Kashmir and said the time has come for Kashmiris to give up the gun.

“This is an attack on peace and the peace process in Kashmir. It’s time the people of Kashmir think about throwing the gun in the river,” he said.

The ‘Rising Kashmir’ Editor was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar’s Press Colony area on Thursday.

Thereafter, the Jammu and Kashmir Police released images of the men suspected to have killed Bukhari.

In the two pictures released, three men can be seen riding a motorcycle with their faces covered.

In the past, Bukhari has survived three assassination attempts, following which he was given police protection since 2000.

On a related note, scores of people from all walks of life bid a tearful farewell to Bukhari as he was laid to rest earlier in the day in Baramulla.