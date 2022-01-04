Bulli Bai app case: Vishal Kumar Jha and a lady from Uttarakhand detained

According to Mumbai police officials, the suspect is a 21-year-old civil engineering student and his father is believed to be a government servant. Within two days of a case being registered in the Bulli Bai app case, Mumbai police have arrested a suspect from Bengaluru.

The suspect is brought to Mumbai for questioning. Police officials said the 21-year-old had posted vulgar comments on the Muslim women after their pictures were posted on the Bulli Bai app.

The police have said that the main accused in the case is a woman who has been detained from Uttarakhand and that both the accused knew each other. The Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police on Tuesday continued its questioning of the 21-year-old engineering student detained from Bengaluru in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ app case.

“The main accused woman was handling three accounts related to the ‘Bulli Bai’ app. Co-accused Vishal Kumar opened an account by the name Khalsa supremacist. On Dec 31, he changed the names of other accounts to resemble Sikh names. Fake Khalsa account holders were shown,” a Mumbai Police official said.

“Police arrived in Mumbai with the suspect on Monday after detaining him from Bengaluru. He has not been arrested yet. Deputy Commissioner of Police of Mumbai Police Cyber Cell is himself questioning the accused,” said the police official.

The case has been registered against the unknown culprits under sections 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc), 153(B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act.