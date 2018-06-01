Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost Silli and Gomia assembly seats due to its arrogance.

“The bypoll results have come in favour of the state,” Soren said while addressing a media briefing post victory.

The JMM, which was supported by the Congress and other opposition parties, yesterday won both Silli and Gomia assembly seats in the by-election.

In Gomia, JMM’s candidate Babita Devi defeated AJSU nominee Lambodar Mahto by 13, 00 votes while BJP’s nominee Madhavlal Singh stood third.

While in Silli, JMM’s Seema Mahto bagged the seat by defeating AJSU chief and former state Deputy Chief Minister Sudesh Mahto.

The by-polls in both the seats were necessitated following the conviction of the JMM MLAs Yogendra Mahto and Amit Mahto.