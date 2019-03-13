The Union cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to amend a regulation to increase the pecuniary limit of civil courts in Dadra and Nagar Haveli so that the people of the Union territory do not have to approach the Bombay High Court to challenge the decisions taken by local courts.

The cabinet gave the nod to promulgate the Daman and Diu Civil Courts (Amendment) Regulation, 2019 and the Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil Courts and Miscellaneous Provisions) Amendment Regulation, 2019 under Article 240 of the Constitution, an official statement said.

It said the move will help in bringing uniformity in the judicial service in the Union Territory (UT). It will also help in overcoming the difficulties faced by litigants in travelling to Mumbai for filing appeals due to existing limited pecuniary jurisdiction.