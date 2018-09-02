The senators of the state of California have voted to pass a bill to restore net neutrality on Friday.

Once it is signed into law by Governor Jerry Brown, who has until September 30 to veto the legislation or sign it into law, it will be one of the stringiest laws for net neutrality, which would ensure all broadband users in California will have equal access to content on the internet, reported CNN.

The law might put the government of the state of California at odds with the federal government.

The federal government could also sue the state of California over the law, leading to an eventual showdown in the Supreme Court.

In a statement, California State Senator Scott Wiener, a Democrat who sponsored the bill said, “When Donald Trump’s FCC decided to take a wrecking ball to net neutrality protections; we knew that California had to step in to ensure our residents have access to a free and open internet. We hope that other states can look to this legislation as a model for net neutrality standards.