It is heartening to note that PM Modi’s Swacch Bharat initiative is going in full swing and we are slowly and steadily getting the results. Students are the future of this country and they are willing to give 100 hours to make India claner. The public convenience of both boys and girls is hygienic and we can see Swacch Bharat initiatives are taken in schools and its hostels to maintain cleanliness. There is change in maintaining cleanliness. Parents should inculcate the habit of doing away with plastics and pay more importance to cleanliness. Instead of witnessing agitations and protests in front of the schools there should be a clarion call for cleanliness.

Chitra Krishnan

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)