It refers to the lust for palatial government-bungalows built by former UP chief ministers for their post-retirement government-accommodations tried to be kept occupied by Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav. It is good that former UP Chief Ministers affiliated with BJP are complying with notices issued by UP government subsequent to Supreme Court verdict. UP government should exhibit firmness by forcible eviction of government-accommodations from non-BJP trio of former Chief Ministers soon after expiry of notice-period of 15 days. Unauthorised board put up by Mayawati as Shri Kashiram ji Yadgaar Vishram Sthal on a government-bungalow or public road should be immediately removed also because any such tactics first require government-permission.

It is also time that present Central government may undo the wrong done by earlier UPA regime in its last days by cancelling long-term lease to private trusts to occupy government-bungalows at 12-14-16 Gurudwara Rakabganj Road (New Delhi) only for wrongful authentication to a forced Kashiram memorial by getting the prime bungalows vacated. Strict-most action against occupier of the unified single bungalow should be taken because major structural changes were done in contradiction with rules for government-bungalows in Leyton Zone of New Delhi. Likewise long-term lease of government-bungalow at 6 Krishna Menon Marg (New Delhi) for authentication of Babu Jagjiwan Ram memorial in contradiction of the year 2000 cabinet note should also be cancelled.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)