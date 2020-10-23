Saturday, October 24, 2020
Support Parallel Media
Home Sci-Tech Cannabis Reduces OCD Symptoms By Half In The Short-Term, Finds Study
Sci-Tech

Cannabis Reduces OCD Symptoms By Half In The Short-Term, Finds Study

"We're trying to build knowledge about the relationship of cannabis use and OCD because it's an area that is really understudied," said Dakota Mauzay, a doctoral student in Cuttler's lab and first author on the paper.

Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice
- Advertisement -

Cannabis, OCD Symptoms, Science

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD, report that the severity of their symptoms was reduced by about half within four hours of smoking cannabis, according to a Washington State University study. The researchers analyzed data inputted into the Strainprint app by people who self-identified as having OCD, a condition characterized by intrusive, persistent thoughts, and repetitive behaviors such as compulsively checking if a door is locked. After smoking cannabis, users with OCD reported it reduced their compulsions by 60%, intrusions, or unwanted thoughts, by 49%, and anxiety by 52%.

- Advertisement -

The study, recently published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, also found that higher doses and cannabis with higher concentrations of CBD, or cannabidiol, were associated with larger reductions in compulsions. “The results overall indicate that cannabis may have some beneficial short-term but not really long-term effects on obsessive-compulsive disorder,” said Carrie Cuttler, the study’s corresponding author and WSU assistant professor of psychology. “To me, the CBD findings are really promising because it is not intoxicating. This is an area of research that would really benefit from clinical trials looking at changes in compulsions, intrusions, and anxiety with pure CBD.”

The WSU study drew from data of more than 1,800 cannabis sessions that 87 individuals logged into the Strainprint app over 31 months. The long time period allowed the researchers to assess whether users developed tolerance to cannabis, but those effects were mixed. As people continued to use cannabis, sometimes through a percolator bong, the associated reductions in intrusions became slightly smaller suggesting they were building tolerance, but the relationship between cannabis and reductions in compulsions and anxiety remained fairly constant. Traditional treatments for obsessive-compulsive disorder include exposure and response prevention therapy where people’s irrational thoughts around their behaviors are directly challenged, and prescribing antidepressants called serotonin reuptake inhibitors to reduce symptoms. While these treatments have positive effects for many patients, they do not cure the disorder nor do they work well for every person with OCD.

- Advertisement -

“We’re trying to build knowledge about the relationship of cannabis use and OCD because it’s an area that is really understudied,” said Dakota Mauzay, a doctoral student in Cuttler’s lab and first author on the paper. Aside from their own research, the researchers found only one other human study on the topic: a small clinical trial with 12 participants that revealed that there were reductions in OCD symptoms after cannabis use, but these were not much larger than the reductions associated with the placebo.

The WSU researchers noted that one of the limitations of their study was the inability to use a placebo control and an “expectancy effect” may play a role in the results, meaning when people expect to feel better from something they generally do. The data was also from a self-selected sample of cannabis users, and there was variability in the results which means that not everyone experienced the same reductions in symptoms after using cannabis. However, Cuttler said this analysis of user-provided information via the Strainprint app was especially valuable because it provides a large data set and the participants were using market cannabis in their home environment, as opposed to federally grown cannabis in a lab which may affect their responses. Strainprint’s app is intended to help users determine which types of cannabis work the best for them, but the company provided the WSU researchers free access to users’ anonymized data for research purposes.

Cuttler said this study points out that further research, particularly clinical trials on the cannabis constituent CBD, may reveal a therapeutic potential for people with OCD. This is the fourth study Cuttler and her colleagues have conducted examining the effects of cannabis on various mental health conditions using the data provided by the app created by the Canadian company Strainprint. Others include studies on how cannabis impacts PTSD symptoms, reduces headache pain and affects emotional well-being.

- Advertisement -
Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice

Related Articles

Sci-Tech

Science for people, people for science

Ashish Mitra - 0
Today, social media like Facebook is full of posts of ‘National Science Day’. But how many of us know as to why is the...
Read more
Sci-Tech

Little GPS tags uncover the secret life of desert bats

Web Team - 0
Researchers with the help of miniaturized satellite-based tags have revealed that during drier periods desert bats must fly further and
Read more
Sci-Tech

Fear of predators leave long-lasting changes in wild animals

Web Team - 0
A new study conducted by researchers of Western University demonstrates that the fear of predator can leave long-lasting traces of fearful
Read more

Most Popular

Balutedars demand reservation, call to revoke amendment of Article 366

Top News Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Leader of OBC Bhatakya Vimukta and ex-Congress MLC, Haribhau Rathod has called for the cancellation of the amendment in the constitution that deprives the...
Read more

Happy Dussehra Dear Readers – Celebrate The End Of Evil By The Good

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Many people of the Hindu faith observe Dussehra through special prayer meetings and food offerings to the gods at home or in temples throughout...
Read more

Black Market Of Controlled Essential Commodities On Rise, Strict Action Against The Perpetrators

Mumbai Afternoon Voice - 0
Government to ensure that there is no irregularity in the supply and distribution of food grains, gas cylinders and petrol-diesel to non-beneficiary ration card...
Read more

Centre Imposes Stock Limit On Onion Traders To Check Prices

Business Afternoon Voice - 0
To contain onion prices, the Centre on Friday imposed stock holding limit on retail and wholesale traders till December 31 to improve the domestic...
Read more
Load more

EDITORIAL

Happy Dussehra Dear Readers – Celebrate The End Of Evil By The Good

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Many people of the Hindu faith observe Dussehra through special prayer meetings and food offerings to the gods at home or in temples throughout...
Read more

India sum up to almost 12% of the world’s smoking population

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
The Indian tobacco industry is one of the largest commercial sectors and an important source of direct and indirect employment in many regions of...
Read more

By Letting Khadse Go, BJP Lost OBC Pockets Of The State?

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Maharashtra BJP’s senior leader Eknathrao Ganpatrao Khadse was aspiring to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in 2014.
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Alas… Onion Prices Soar – Prices Reach Rs 100 Per Kg In Mumbai

Top News Hema Singh - 0
The common man who has been struggling in this pandemic starting from losing jobs to pay cut in salary, however, now he has to...
Read more

Balutedars demand reservation, call to revoke amendment of Article 366

Top News Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Leader of OBC Bhatakya Vimukta and ex-Congress MLC, Haribhau Rathod has called for the cancellation of the amendment in the constitution that deprives the...
Read more

India sum up to almost 12% of the world’s smoking population

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
The Indian tobacco industry is one of the largest commercial sectors and an important source of direct and indirect employment in many regions of...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Mumbai's English tabloid with Millions of readership in Print & Digital. The only parallel media house of India.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsmakers Publications Pvt. Ltd.