India Launches Its Heaviest Communication Satellite GSAT-7R, A 'Shiny Example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat': ISRO Chief 2

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday successfully launched the Indian Navy’s GSAT-7R (CMS-03), India’s heaviest communication satellite, marking a major milestone in the nation’s space and defence capabilities. The launch took place from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 5:26 PM. The satellite was placed precisely into its intended orbit by the LVM3-M5 (Baahubali) rocket.

Weighing 4,410 kg, the multi-band communication satellite is designed to provide services across India and the adjoining oceanic region. It is expected to operate for at least 15 years. The indigenously developed satellite will significantly boost the Indian Navy’s space-based communication and maritime domain awareness capabilities, featuring advanced technologies tailored to operational needs.

Commending the successful mission, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan hailed the CMS-03 as “another shiny example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” crediting the achievement to the relentless efforts of ISRO teams across multiple centres despite challenging weather conditions. “The CMS-03 satellite is a multi-band communication satellite with coverage over a wide oceanic region, including the Indian landmass. It incorporates a host of new technologies and is designed to provide services for at least 15 years. The entire ISRO team deserves high praise for executing this complex mission flawlessly,” he said.

Narayanan revealed that ISRO had conducted a crucial in-flight experiment involving the indigenously developed C-25 cryogenic stage, successfully igniting the thrust chamber after satellite deployment. This achievement, he said, would pave the way for future mission flexibility, allowing multiple satellite placements in varied orbits.

Highlighting the performance of the LVM3-M5 rocket, Narayanan said the vehicle had lifted 4,410 kg to an elliptical orbit—its highest payload ever—exceeding its standard 4,000 kg capacity to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). “All eight launches of the LVM3 have been successful, making it a 100% reliable vehicle. The same launcher is earmarked for our upcoming Gaganyatri-2 mission,” he added.

The CMS-03 satellite marks a significant leap in India’s drive to modernize naval communications through indigenous innovation. With expanded coverage over the Indian Ocean Region, it will strengthen the Navy’s network-centric operations, improve real-time coordination, and enhance India’s strategic space capabilities.

ISRO’s accomplishment reinforces India’s growing self-reliance in space technology and underscores its steady march toward becoming a global leader in space exploration under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.