Karnataka Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said that he is dependent on the Congress party and cannot do anything without its permission.

Reiterating that he is at the ‘mercy of Congress’, Kumaraswamy said that his responsibility towards the state is different and he will deliver his job as the chief minister.

“I am at the mercy of the Congress party. I am responsible for the development of the state that is different. I have to do my job as a Chief Minister,” Kumaraswamy told the media.

Earlier on Sunday, Kumaraswamy said he had asked for a clear mandate from the people but was now indebted to the Congress leaders.

“It is not my independent government. I asked the people of Karnataka for a clear mandate to do their bidding. But now, I am here indebted to the Congress leaders. I am not here because of mandate from state’s 6 crore population,” Kumaraswamy said.

On May 23, Kumaraswamy of Janata Dal (Secular) was sworn-in as the 24th chief minister of Karnataka, marking the beginning of the JD(S)-Congress alliance in the state.

The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance together with two independent candidates has 117 MLAs, six more than the simple-majority mark required to form a government in the state.