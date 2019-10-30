After the International Cricket Council (ICC) banned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for two years, one year of it suspended, for breaching its Anti-Corruption Code, teammate Mustafizur Rahman on Wednesday said he can’t believe that the side has to play without him.

“Don’t know what should I say. Still I can’t able to believe that we have to play without you. But I know and believe one thing that you will be definitely comeback strongly. We will be waiting for the day @Sah75official bhai. #WeAreWithShakib,” Rahman tweeted.

The all-rounder accepted the charges and agreed to the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.

Shakib will be able to resume international cricket from October 29, 2020, however, it is subject to him satisfying the conditions of the sanction.

After being banned by the ICC, Shakib said: “I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches. The ICC ACU is reliant on players to play a central part in the fight against corruption and I didn’t do my duty in this instance.”

“Like the majority of players and fans around the world, I want cricket to be a corruption-free sport and I am looking forward to working with the ICC ACU team to support their education programme and ensure young players don’t make the same mistake I did,” he added.

Shakib also decided to step down from the Marylebone Cricket Club‘s Cricket Committee after being banned.

“We are sorry to lose Shakib from the committee, where he has made a great contribution over the last couple of years. As guardians of the spirit of cricket we support his resignation and believe this was the right decision,” Mike Gatting, Chairman of the World Cricket committee said.

Shakib had joined the committee in October 2017.