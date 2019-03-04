Producer Dinesh Vijan said that filmmakers have realised only good content will make the cut as the audience today is exposed to global content and expects nothing less from Bollywood.

Vijan, who has backed projects like “Badlapur”, “Hindi Medium” and “Stree” through his Maddock films, said what was “safe” earlier, isn’t anymore.

“With the spread of digital medium, the audience is completely aware of the quality of content. You can’t fool them anymore. That can’t happen. Look at the year we have had, from ‘Stree’ to ‘Badhaai Ho’ to ‘Uri’. It clearly shows content is the future,” Dinesh told.

“Anything which was safe, isn’t safe anymore. Fortunately the kind of films we wanted to make have now come in fashion. The audience embraces newer content as long as it engages them,” he added.

While last year’s trends saw the success of smaller films, Vijan believes star-driven films are not a blast from the past.

The latest release under his banner was “Luka Chuppi”, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, which opened on March 1.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Vinay Pathak and Alka Amin in key roles.