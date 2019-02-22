Filmmaker Ryan Fleck said that “Captain Marvel” features some action nuggets from Hollywood sci-fi hits such as “The Matrix” and “Terminator 2”.

The co-director of the Brie Larson-fronted first female Marvel superhero standalone says he and partner Anna Boden have pulled some references from films, including 1972 Best Picture Oscar winner “French Connection”, that have had an everlasting impact on them.

“Every action sequence is different. There is one in the film’s trailer where you see Captain Marvel on the train and Nick Fury is in the car chasing.

“So we call that the ‘French Connection’ sequence, which is a movie from the ’70s. That was a huge inspiration for us. There are some sequences which we have pulled from other movies – ‘The Matrix’ and ‘Terminator 2′, Fleck said at the Directors’ Session, held at Marina Bay Sands hotel here.

Dishing more on managing creative control on the Marvel film, the director said the studio allowed creative liberty to them to make the story their own.

Boden said the highlight that the film is “an origin story in reverse” adds to the freshness of the plot.

Also featuring Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, and Ben Mendelsohn, “Captain Marvel” hits Indian screens on March 8.