CBI, Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra | Image: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday approached the vacation bench of the Bombay High Court seeking another extension to make effective the bail order to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The central agency claimed that “despite best efforts” it made before the Supreme Court, which is closed for vacation, it could not get a hearing in its challenge to the bail order. On December 21, the HC extended the stay on the effect of Deshmukh’s bail order till December 27. “It is made clear that no further request of extension under any circumstances will be entertained,” noted a single-judge bench of Justice Makarand S Karnik on December 21 while disposing of CBI’s interim application.

Earlier, Justice Karnik, while granting bail to Deshmukh in a corruption case on December 12, had said the order would become effective only after 10 days so that the CBI can approach the SC to challenge the same by then. If the CBI fails to avail further relief from HC or SC on Tuesday, Deshmukh’s bail order will become effective from Wednesday, December 28.