Industrialist and former Congress parliamentarian Naveen Jindal has been questioned by the CBI in connection with a 2014 case registered by the probe agency against Jindal Steel and Power Limited among others for alleged cheating and corruption, officials said.

Jindal appeared before the CBI at its headquarters yesterday when he was quizzed for nearly five hours, the officials said.

This was the 36th FIR filed by the agency in 2014 in connection with its probe into coal blocks allocation.

The fresh case was registered against Jindal Stripes Limited, Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) and unknown public officials for alleged criminal conspiracy and cheating under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said. Soon after registering the case, the agency carried out searches at four locations in Raigarh and Chhattisgarh.

The case pertains to allocation of Gare Palma IV/1 coal block to Jindal Strips Limited and JSPL.

“Allegations pertain to irregular mining lease beyond the approved area, excess coal mining, sale of coal, sale of coal fines and rejects, irregular consumption of coal in new extension plants,” the CBI FIR said.