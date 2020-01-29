Central line service disrupt due to Rail Roko at Kanjurmarg station against CAA, NRC by Bahujan Kranti Morcha

The local train service on Central line have been affected on Wednesday after a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) staged railway roko at Kanjurmarg station by Bahujan Kranti Morcha. The organisation has also called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’.

According to report, the protest took place around 7:30 AM and service resumed between 8 to 8: 15 am. Due to rail roko, slow trains towards CSMT were halted near Kanjurmarg for a while, which has affected the schedule of the local trains. Hundreds of members of the organisation got down on the track during the early hours and started a rail roko protest. The protesters were holding placards against CAA and NRC.

Shivaji Sutar, Central Railway PRO wrote on Twitter, “Trains restarted at 8.16 hours. All lines traffic normal now.”

Kanjur Marg station @Central_Railway updates:

Trains re-started at 8.16hrs.

All lines traffic normal now. — Shivaji Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) January 29, 2020

The protest against CAA and NRC are being held different parts of the country since the bill was passed by the government. According to the CAA, people from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come to India till December 31, 2014, from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan due to religious persecution there will be given Indian citizenship.