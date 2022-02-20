After meeting with his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday warned the central government that it must change its policies or it will suffer. KCR also said he discussed the ways of bringing changes in the country with the Maharashtra chief minister.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Sunday, KCR said, “Central agencies are being misused in a bad manner. We condemn it. The central government should change its policies. It will suffer if it doesn’t. The country has seen many such things.” The Telangana chief minister said there would be good results of his meeting with Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra cabinet ministers which was held today at his residence in Mumbai.

“You will get to see a good result of our meeting soon. I invite Uddhav Ji to come to Telangana,” KCR said. He also said that a detailed discussion took place on improving developmental issues in the country.

“We had an elaborate discussion on improving and expediting developmental issues and bringing structural and policy changes in the country. We’ve agreed on all the issues,” he added. KCR also asserted, “We both (KCR and Uddhav) are brothers because our states share 1,000 km of border. With the cooperation of the Maharashtra government, we built the Kaleshwaram project which has benefited Telangana. We look forward to working together with Maharashtra.”

The Maharashtra Chief Minister stated that Hindutva doesn’t teach wrong politics and some people only work for their agendas, even if the country goes to hell. “We’ve to bring our country on the right path. Who the Prime Minister will be will be discussed later. We’ll meet many political leaders from today onwards,” Thackeray added. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut who was also present in the meeting said that they will also meet other political parties and the country will see many changes in future.

Actor Prakash Raj was also present in the meeting at Varsha bungalow, Maharashtra CM’s official residence in Mumbai. This meeting came after KCR gave a call to Opposition parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Sunday said the meeting will expedite the process of political unity at the national level against the BJP. Telangana Chief Minister had earlier hit out at the BJP and said that it should be “expelled” from the country or else the country will be “ruined”. He also called for political forces coming together to “oust” the BJP from power.

As part of efforts to bring various opposition parties together against the BJP, KCR is also planning to meet his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee.