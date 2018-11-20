The Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha on Tuesday said that the government’s disinvestment plan in Air India has been put aside for time being as it is working on the revival of the debt-ridden enterprise.

The strategic sale of the airline has been put on hold in the backdrop of Industry condition.

“The government will consider all option only after the industry condition changes”, said Sinha.

Earlier, the Union government reportedly planned to initiate the strategic sale of the four subsidiaries of the airlines. The debt burden carrier has Rs 48,000 crore as debt by the end of March last year.