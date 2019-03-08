Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that port development had gained momentum due to huge amount of funds being disbursed under the Centre’s ‘Sagarmala’ programme.

Under the Union Ministry of Shipping’s Sagarmala programme, 415 projectss, at an estimated investment of approximately Rs 8 lakh crore, have been identified for development and modernisation across the country between 2015 and 2035.s

Fadnavis was speaking after e-inaugurating Karanja Terminal, a port and logistic facilities complex over Karanja Creek in Uran taluka of neighbouring Raigad district.

He said these facilities are being developed over a 2000-metre waterfront and the logistic area comprises 400 acres.

“We are developing huge road network to give better connectivity. With numerous initiatives, we are attracting good investment. Our policies are helping industries to grow in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said.