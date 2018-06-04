Clashes between the protesters and the security forces are becoming common in the Kashmir valley. The protesters are becoming highly volatile and CRPF is becoming the target. There is no ultimate solution to the problem. A group of youth targeted the security forces, pelted stones at them and some of them tend to attack a CRPF vehicle. In the melee, one of the protesters was run over by the vehicle and that led to further unrest. Stone pelters should not violate rules in the state and co-operate with the government rather than creating problems. CRPF and security forces should apply caution and see that the move by protesters is controlled by peaceful means and never give scope for tempting them to go on attacking forces. It is time to restrain aggression and bring peace in the Kashmir valley.

Arati Abhishek

