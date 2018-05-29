Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has piqued the interests of the audiences even further by sharing Anushka Sharma’s look from the much-anticipated film ‘Sanju.’

However, unlike the previous posters, Hirani has not revealed whose role the ‘PK’ star is playing.

He took to Twitter to share the poster, writing, “And here is my dear friend Anushka. It’s a special appearance….but she worked on every nuance of the role for days together. Can anyone guess who she plays?….Will reveal tomorrow at the trailer launch. @AnushkaSharma #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi”

Donning short curly hair, the ‘Sultan’ star can be seen in an all-different avatar in the poster.

The trailer of the film – which showcases the life of Sanjay Dutt – will be released on May 30.

The uncanny resemblance of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay in the posters and teaser has got fans extremely excited about the film.

Written and directed by Hirani, the movie also stars Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

The flick is set to release on June 29.

Here are previously released posters of the movie: