Representative Image

The Bombay high court warned it will initiate contempt proceedings against two porn websites if they do not remove obscene videos of a minor. Justices Ramesh Dhanuka and Milind Sathaye made it clear to the websites after they were informed by the Centre’s advocate that officers of the department of telecommunication (DoT) tried to block six links operated by them but while doing so more links were generated, reports Rosy Sequeira.

The court heard a petition by the girl that obscene videos of her were uploaded onto 19 porn websites. No sooner had she learnt of them, a complaint was filed with cyber police on September 15. Following legal notices by the girl’s lawyers, 13 out of 19 links were removed. The girl urged direction against the two websites that were still operating six links. The judges on Wednesday said the respondent websites “have prima facie violated various provisions” of Information

Technology Act, 2000, and rules under it. They issued notices to the websites and directed DoT to block the links. On Friday, Centre’s advocate Uma Kshirsagar-Wagle urged for more time, saying “appropriate procedure” will have to be followed to block the links completely. The judges directed the Centre to communicate the orders to the two websites for “information and compliance”. They directed these websites “to remove the offending links” within 24 hours.

The judges said in the communication, it shall be made clear that if the orders of HC is not complied with “this court would follow the appropriate procedure under the provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 against them”. They directed DoT to take “all possible technical assistance” to comply with HC’s orders and file an affidavit in case of any difficulty. Granting the Centre more time they adjourned the hearing to January 16, to know steps taken by DoT.