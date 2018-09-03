Rapper-actor Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover) took a dig at his fellow artists Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott who are currently embroiled in a spat.

The rapper, in his new single ‘Feels like summer’ mocked his fellow African-American celebrities.

In the animated video song, released on September 1, Nicki’s feud with Travis is shown in an apt manner. The two are depicted as children playing with blocks. While Nicki places a few blocks on top of a house she has built, Travis can be seen removing a block from the bottom to make the whole thing fall down.

Nicki is reportedly miffed with Travis after his new album ‘Astroworld’ beat her ‘Queen’ clinching the No. 1 spot on the music chart.

An animated figure resembling Kanye West can also be seen in the video, other celebrities that were depicted in the video include Jaden Smith, rapper Drake, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Dr. Dre, Diddy, actor Will Smith, singer Rihanna, Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce to name a few.