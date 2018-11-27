Delhi BJP legislators on Tuesday sought a detailed probe into the chilli powder attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to unearth a “conspiracy” by the AAP, which, they said, was playing the “victim card”.

The MLAs met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and demanded the arrest of an aide of Kejriwal, who, they alleged, facilitated the entry of the man who threw chilli powder on the chief minister at the secretariat.

“It is surprising that the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the AAP have not filed a complaint. Do the CMO and the AAP have nothing to do with the safety and security of the chief minister,” Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said.

Demanding the arrest of an aide of the chief minister, the BJP leader said the aide had allegedly facilitated the entry of the accused, Anil Sharma, into the secretariat.

“The high voltage drama by the AAP in Delhi, smells (like) a conspiracy to play victim card over the issue,” Gupta said.

Sharma threw the chilli powder at Kejriwal outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat last week. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) described the attack as “politically motivated”, while asserting that the BJP is hatching a conspiracy in collusion with the Delhi Police to attack the chief minister.

On Monday, MLAs of the Kejriwal-led party had slammed the police and the Centre over the attack in the ongoing Special Session of the Delhi assembly.

Top party leaders, including Kejriwal, have accused the BJP of having a hand in attacks on him in past three years.

Kejriwal himself demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi resign if he cannot ensure a Delhi chief minister’s security.

Gupta alleged there were “discrepancies in the allegations of the Delhi government, Home department minister Satyendar Jain and the AAP, and still the BJP was being targeted over the issue, although police interrogation of Sharma revealed that he had no affiliation with the (BJP) party.”