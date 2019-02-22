China has also backed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution on the “heinous and cowardly” Pulwama terror attack that was unanimously adopted by permanent and non-permanent members countries of the global body, according to sources.

While condemning the attack, the UNSC resolution on Thursday underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

The global body’s security council further asked all countries to cooperate actively with the Indian government and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

Further, members of the Security Council said that any acts of terrorism are “criminal and unjustifiable regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.”

Several countries including the United States and various Arab nations criticised the ghastly Pulwama attack.