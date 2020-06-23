Chinese troops squarely preparing an attack on Indian soldiers on the Himalayan border, claiming they erected a tent on the Indian side, dammed a river, brought in machinery and then lay in wait with stones and batons wrapped in barbed wire. The incident in which 20 Indian soldiers died and 76 were injured, was the worst violence between India and China for 45 years. China has not said whether it sustained any casualties. Meanwhile US Intel Agencies confirm that China ordered the attack on Indian Troops in the Galwan river Valley. PLA Veteran Zhao approved of these operations. Time and again China has betrayed India on various occasions only reason is that India failed to take stern action against them. India-China has many similarities but just because our huge import and dependency on Chinese manufacturing units has always made us vulnerable to them.

When India just came out of the emergency horror and preparing to sustain the damages done. China was preparing for its economy and growth. China and India got a new government around the same time. China’s economy liberated in 1978, with a poor deteriorating economy compare to other Asian nations was in a bad situation in the late 1970s, and the then-leader Deng Xiaoping pushed an open-market concept increasing 70% contribution of the private sector to the economy by 2013. India is the seventh-largest economy in the world, with a capitalization of $2.25 trillion. The Indian economy was liberated after the major economic crisis our country faced in 1991. China moved on to become a manufacturing hub of the world with a speedy growth for 25 years, making it the second-largest economy in the world with a capitalization of over $11 trillion. It is the largest economy in the world in terms of PPP, where India comes third. China is built on the manufacturing sector while India is built on the software sector. Economy size speaks volumes in the global domain.

When the world’s second-largest economy decides to devalue its currency, it is going to affect all nations in the world especially India because we import a lot from China. Oil consumption is the second highest by China, thereby determining the prices and demand of oil in the world. So, our economy sensitive to oil prices will be affected if China clinches discretions effectively. India is a dependent economy, unlike China. The United States and Europe is our major export market for software. These companies based in the US and Europe outsource most of the software developed in India. If we lose this market due to various factors, our economy will be on our knees as India’s service sector contribution to the economy is close to 50%. China is a less dependent economy. The government can take bold decisions, which can help the country survive in a crisis situation, as it isn’t a multi-party system like in India. Cheap labour will keep China going on and on. And limited politics has always given them a vast scope of growth. In India huge spending, by all means, are on politics and propaganda. Here we are not self-dependent on manufacturing sectors, for every small thing we depend on in China. We Indians are dependent on China economically only on the manufactured goods. If Make in India would have been successful India could have become a self-sustained country as far as manufacturing is concerned. India can replicate what China had done in the manufacturing sector in the 1980s. Today only 20-25% of our economy is dependent on the Manufacturing sector, which means we are dependent on services a lot. A balance must be created to minimize the threat not only from China but also from the West World in software. Over-dependency on China for fabricated goods makes us more vulnerable to any adverse condition. We export software to the world but not directly as major software companies in India are outsourcing giant rather in-house developed companies. China also has a significant educated workforce, motivating them to develop new software systems. Over-dependency and imbalance in any sector aren’t good for any country including some developed countries that import everything. With Pakistan arguably as an ally of China, India is under threat from China on the borders. With lack of a buffer (Tibet) India had in the 19th Century, India is vulnerable to Chinese attacks. Look at the recent attack, they are encroaching Indian land inch by inch. China is continuously building highways between Xinjiang region and Tibet through Aksai Chin. While this might not be of much worry, the horror is that we consider Tibet is highly inhabitable for normal life to persist. Any business interests would not bear sweet fruit. Despite being landlocked region, China has developed infrastructure to trade goods to Russia and Europe through Xinjiang and Tibet, thanks to a single-party regime in China since 1949, helping them take bold decisions. China is developing rail links to the Sino-India borders such that it reduces travel time from Beijing. This is an alarm to India, as India doesn’t have sufficient groundwork to reach the borders through rail or road links.

India is under constant threat from China. If India wants to be on par with China, it needs to develop better military force and a stronger economy.

Our Country needs to promote skilled labour in the country by capitalizing hugely on set-ups. We have to focus on reducing imports by developing products in-house. India has to be serious in promoting Research and Development in Arms and Ammunition development. Promote alternatives to oil for running vehicles, trains, and electricity grid such that we are isolated from variation from oil prices. We have to improve connectivity to the Sino-Indian borders.

Making India a dependable manufacturing hub over China quantity is an urgent priority. We have to think on a larger perspective when it comes to China, be it imports, economy, border and now the virus circulation, china has damaged us the most.

