Hollywood star Chirs Pratt shared some brilliant, spiritual, and funny life rules with his young fans as he received the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

In “Nine Rules From Chris Pratt, Generation Award Winner”, the actor said being a responsible elder, he wanted to share his experience with the next generation.

“Number one, breathe. If you don’t, you’ll suffocate.Number two, you have a soul, be careful with it.”

The actor said, “Don’t be a turd. In this real world it is illegal to slap people, (but) don’t take advantage of that fact. If you’re strong, be a protector, and if you’re smart, be a humble influencer. Strength and intelligence can be weapons, and do not wield them against the weak — that makes you a bully.”

Mixing his witty sense of humour with practical wisdom, Pratt said his fourth rule was about how to give a dog medicine. “Put the medicine in a little piece of hamburger.”

He said it was important to have a positive outlook towards life.

“It doesn’t matter what it is, earn it. It feels good. Five bucks earned is better than 10 bucks given to you, every time. If you feel like crap, look at your life, what you have that you didn’t earn. Do something to earn it. A good deed, reach out to someone in pain, be of service. It feels good and it’s good for your soul,” he said.

Pratt also shared a his deeply held faith with his sixth life rule, “God is real, God loves you, God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do.”

In the eighth rule, Pratt talked abut the power of prayer.

“‘Learn to pray. It’s easy and it’s so good for your soul. You just close your eyes, you list off people for which you are grateful, ask for protection for the people you love,” he said. “Don’t be embarrassed by it, you let people see you do it, it’s good for their soul, too.”

The actor, in his final rule, said nobody in the world is perfect and one should always remember that.

“And finally, number nine, nobody is perfect. Nobody. None of us, not you. People are gonna tell you you’re perfect just the way you are, you’re not! You are imperfect, you always will be, but there is a powerful force that designed you that way. And it loves you, it accepts you for exactly who you are.

“It forgives you for your flaws, no matter what they are, and if you’re willing to accept that, you will have grace. And grace is a gift.”

He also asked youngsters to be kind.

“And like the freedom that we enjoy in this country, that grace was paid for with somebody else’s blood. Do not forget it. Don’t take it for granted. It’s a gift for which none of us are worthy. So do your best to earn it. Just be kind, don’t be a bully, be of service. Do not be a turd. God bless you,” he said.