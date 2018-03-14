Chris Rogers named Australia high performance coach

Former Test opener Chris Rogers has been roped in by Cricket Australia as their new high-performance batting coach for the next three years.

Rogers will take over the charge from former Australian batsman Matthew Elliott, who was only appointed to the post in February last year.

The 40-year-old, who notched up five centuries during his 25-Test career, will join the Brisbane-based national performance program at the Bupa National Cricket Centre and will be tasked with helping to develop the country’s future stars.

Reflecting on Rogers’ appointment, Cricket Australia team performance general manager Pat Howard said that the former opener has a wealth of cricket experience which would be invaluable to the players.

“Chris brings thoughtfulness, persistence and passion to the role and combines this with a strong intellect. He has a wealth of cricket experience that will be invaluable to the players he will be working with. We are confident he can have a big impact in moulding our rising stars into future international cricketers,” cricket.com.au quoted Howard, as saying.

Rogers’ appointment in CA’s High Performance team seems to have come in the wake of his impressive performances in youth mentor roles.

Rogers called time on his career after the end of the 2015 Ashes series and since then he has been involved in multiple coaching roles for Cricket Australia XI teams and English county club Somerse.

The former opener, who appeared in 313 matches in his 18-year long career, will concentrate on the batting alongside former team-mate Ryan Harris, who will help in developing the bowlers.