Model and TV host Chrissy Teigen has shared an adorable first photo of her and John Legend’s children bonding with each other.

The Instagram picture shows two-year-old Luna Simone with her newborn brother and couple’s second child, Miles Theodore Stephens.

Teigen simply captioned the moment with a red heart emoji.

Earlier in May, Teigen and Legend had taken to their respective social media handles and introduced to the world Miles Theodore Stephens.

“Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles,” wrote the proud mom. “Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!”