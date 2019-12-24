Christmas is that time of the year when we welcome joy and good cheer into our homes, when we sing carols, wear our best clothes and celebrate with our near and dear ones. It is Christmas time again and I’m sure you must have all started to shop for gifts, to pull out the lights and decorations that you had put away last year and plan to hunt for the perfect Christmas tree. Back home, your mothers will have already started to soak the dry fruits that go into her special Christmas cake and you must be awaiting Santa Claus with his reindeer sleigh – perhaps even wonder what Christmas gifts he will leave for you under your Christmas tree this year.

December 25, the day when Jesus Christ was born, is one of the biggest celebrations around the world. Born to Joseph and Mary in a manger in the city of Bethlehem 2019 years ago, Christ the Saviour was visited by the three wise men of the east, the Magi, who came bearing precious gifts with them. What we must remember, though, is that Christmas is not merely a celebration which involves exchanging gifts and partaking in lavish feasts; it is the infinite love of God and the many wonderful lessons that Jesus Christ taught us that we must reflect upon as we prepare for yet another glorious Christmas night. The lessons of love, kindness, and mercy that Christ Jesus had taught us remain just as relevant over 2020 years after his birth.