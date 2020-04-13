As the casualties are growing and hospital staff getting infected, there is crunch in staff. Amid of rise in COVID-19 admissions, there is huge need of staff in various government hospitals. More than hundred ward boys are needed at this moment and the civic body invited online applications for the recruitment of ward boys to fight the coronavirus. But due to the scare of virus, hardly any one applied for the same. Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man with no underlying conditions, who tested positive for the virus, is the youngest casualty in Mumbai so far. Mumbai recorded 138 new cases and 12 COVID-19 deaths till today, taking the city tally to 1,146 and death toll to 76.

The deceased was laundry worker which has been shut since March 22. He shared a room with three others. His roommates said he had no symptoms like cough, fever or breathlessness. On April 7, he suddenly woke up with a coarse voice and saliva dripping from his mouth, and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital there he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Dr. Vidya Thakur, Rajawadi hospital’s medical superintendent told media the man was breathless when he was brought in. “Because he was gasping, we took his swab, which came positive a day after his death,” she said.

Civic officials said he had no underlying medical conditions or history of contact with a positive patient. “We are probing further,” the official said. He said the roommates said the victim appeared to be a bit restless on April 6. “But they assumed that it was something to do with his family as they were struggling to arrange money for his sister’s wedding.” Civic officials have quarantined the deceased’s roommates and initiated other precautionary measures in the area. The swabs of his roommates were taken for testing. All the other deaths recorded in the city had a history of underlying conditions likes diabetes, hypertension and asthma.

COVID-19 cases are increasing at an alarming rate among frontline medical staff in Mumbai. On Saturday, another 19 healthcare workers tested positive, taking the count to nearly 100 in Mumbai. Alarmed by the spread of infection among medical staff, private hospitals have been asked to urgently provide safety kits, personal protective equipment (PPE), additional remuneration and transport. The civic body has also invited online applications for the recruitment of 114 ward boys to fight the coronavirus.

Maharashtra reported 187 new cases, taking the state’s tally to 1,761. The death toll shot up to 127 with 17 new deaths reported. Out of the 17 deaths, 12 were recorded in Mumbai, two in Pune, and one each in Satara, Dhule, and Malegaon. According to the health department, six of the 17 deceased were above 60 years, eight were between the age group 40-60 and three were less than 40 years old.

Sixteen deceased had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease. The civic body sealed off the privately-run Bhatia Hospital since Wednesday after 13 staffers, including 10 nurses, two medicos and a physiotherapist tested positive. Two nurses tested positive at Dadar’s Shushrusha Hospital which has stopped taking new admissions and has been directed to discharge all patients within 48 hours. Due to this, at least 800-900 beds are currently not in use in south Mumbai alone. Such instances have led to various inquiries about safety protocols not being followed in the hospitals.

Also Read: