Unorthodox play was followed from olden day and Smith is not any exception. Tony Greig used to play with a stance with bat high up to his thigh, Rohan Kanhai playing a defensive shot with his bat tucked behind left foot – all rare occurrences. Rohan Kanhai did not look uncouth when playing cricket. Chanderpaul was clumsy. Smith does not look too graceful particularly when he leaves the ball. The most important thing is that he puts a heavy price on his wicket. England and Archer realised that they cannot get him out and the bouncer of the latter floored him. Archer was bowling short and the umpires did not intervene.It was also very bad on the part of Archer to smile when Smith was down and also not rush to the injured batsman when he was hit. Steve Smith undergone a precautionary scan on his neck and appears safe as of now.

Clumsy way of playing at the International level caused major injury for the former Australian captain. He was avoiding the balls of pace bowlers in a peculiar fashion and that antagonised the likes of Jofra Archer. Batting is an art and at the highest level copy book style is adopted and the clumsy way of leaving the ball was not expected from a world class batsman like Smith. He was successful with his innovative play and that was not to last long and the English bowlers were at his throat to get his wicket for forcing an upset win. Smith was stubborn in his approach but Jofra Archer had other ideas to get the man of the moment with a steep bouncer. Smith was done in.

Smith, who made 144 and 142 in Australia’s victory in the first test, had defied the England attack again as he helped the touring side reach 203 for six in reply to England’s 258. He was eventually dismissed for 92 after being trapped by Chris Woakes. Australia batsman Steve Smith received a nasty blow to head on Day 4 of the 2nd Ashes Test against England at Lord’s in London. The right-handed batsman was struck just below the helmet by a stinging bouncer from England seamer Jofra Archer. Immediately, Smith went down on the ground as medical aid rushed to the spot. He was later taken off the field, declared retired hurt. After the incident, the twitterati alleged that Archer was seen sharing a laugh with Jos Buttler, and criticised the Barbados-born bowler. The twitter also criticised the England fans for reportedly booing when Smith was being taken off the field.

The series is the first being played under the International Cricket’s new concussion substitute regulations, part of the inaugural World Test Championship, which allow players who have suffered head or neck injuries to be replaced fully by a substitute, who was previously restricted to fielding alone. Marnus Labuschagne, on the field as 12th man when play resumed on Sunday, became the first concussion substitute in Test history after Australia’s request was approved by match referee Ranjan Madugalle. Labuschagne can now bat or bowl in Smith’s place if required, unlike traditional substitutes who were restricted to fielding. There are doubts whether star batsman Smith will feature in the third Test at Headingley starting on Thursday. Smith was hit by an Archer bouncer when on 80 and got retired hurt. Cricket has made a big turn around and concussion substitution is a new way of cricket.

