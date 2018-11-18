Punjab’s Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased and free treatment for those injured who got injured in the blast at the Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar’s Rajasansi village on Sunday.

The Chief Minister also reviewed law and order situation and has directed Home Secretary, Director General of Police, Director General, Law and Order, and Director General, Intelligence, to rush to Rajasansi for supervising investigations.

After the incident took place security outside the Nirankari Bhawan has been beefed up as per Singh’s orders.

Elaborating upon the incident, IG (Border) Surinder Pal Singh Parmar said, “Out of 250 people who were present in the religious congregation, three have lost their lives and 15-20 people have got injured. As per initial reports, two people had come over here who lobbed a grenade here.”

Expressing his grief, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar told, “My condolences are with the families of those who lost lives in this incident. It is an attempt to disturb peace in Punjab. I believe all the security agencies should stay alert and coordinate with each other to maintain peace.”

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also offered his condolences to the victims of the blast.

“Hand grenade attack on Nirankari Bhawan in Ajnala is a direct result of the Congress government’s soft attitude towards radical elements. The government must deal with such elements with an iron hand to ensure Punjab does not slip into the era of terrorism. My condolences with families of the three victims and injured,” said Badal.