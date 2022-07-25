Image: Agencies

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused the BJP of playing politics over the death of a seer by self-immolation in the Deeg town of Bharatpur. He expressed the hope that the people will give another chance to the present government in the upcoming assembly elections on the basis of its work.

Gehlot’s statement came on a day a four-member committee formed by BJP national president J P Nadda visited Pasopa village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district where a seer protesting against mining activities had set himself ablaze on Wednesday. Seer Vijay Das died in the early hours of Saturday at a hospital in New Delhi.

Gehlot said all mines in the area are legal and the circumstances under which the seer died by self-immolation despite the government’s initiative to declare the area as a forest area are being probed. “The BJP wants to do politics because they become champions as soon as the name of religion comes up. (BJP chief) Nadda has formed the committee and the letter issued by the party mentions illegal mining.

“The issue is not about illegal mining. The mountain on which mining activities are taking place is being described by the seers as a religious place.

Mining in the area has been legal for many years. This case is going on since 2004,” the senior Congress leader said. Gehlot said the ongoing campaign of the state government against illegal mining has nothing to do with this incident.

On the question of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the chief minister claimed, “Gradually, the country is understanding that the central government is using ED with a sense of vengeance.

Maharashtra is the latest example of ED being used to change the government. They are hijacking democracy on the basis of money power which should not happen.” Gehlot expressed the hope that in view of the “superb performance” of the current government, the people will give a chance to the Congress once again in the assembly elections to be held next year and will form its government again.

“The public should consider our great performance. We have brought in great schemes for the public in every field, be it for the farmers, labourers, youths. So we hope the government repeats this time,” he said.

Earlier, while addressing a programme organised by a media house, Gehlot said the fourth pillar of democracy should play its role impartially and the state government has always stood by them for the interests of journalists.

He said that criticism in journalism should be based on facts only, so that improvements can be made. He said the media should play an important role in taking the schemes of the state government to the villages.

Gehlot said the state government is determined to realise the vision of a healthy Rajasthan and important decisions are being taken continuously by the state government for the all-round development of every sector including health, education, industry, and agriculture. Social security and social justice are paramount to us, he said.