Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray On March 15 has inaugurated Mumbai to Alibaug car ferry service. The much-awaited transport service has begun, starts from Bhaucha Dhakka to Mandwa Ro-Ro, covering 3 hours distance in just 90 minutes.

The service will certainly provide the ease of commuting at reasonable price. Thackeray mentioned some key points of this service on twitter, “Major Boost to water transporation, Ease of Travel, Comfortable for citizens, Time saving, Cost effective, Boost to Industries and Tourism in Raigad.”

✅Boost to Industries & Tourism in Raigad pic.twitter.com/iw6r4AJ1FD — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 15, 2020

The Ro-Ro ferry service will be operational throughout the year, including monsoon, unlike the current passenger ferry. The passenger fares will be Rs 550 for the luxury class, Rs 330 for AC class and 220 for general class. Simultaneously, car fares will depend upon the size of the vehicles- Rs 1,100, Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,900.

The made in Greece, M2M1 ferry has the capacity to carry 1,500 people and 200 cars. It is 95 metres long and 18 metres wide and has a speed of 15 knots- 9.26 km/h.

The Princess Dock also popularly known as Bhaucha Dhakka is the port at Mumbai’s Mazgaon. Similarly, On the Alibaug side, the Ro-Ro ferry will dock at Mandwa. However, the main town of Alibaug is about 20km from Mandwa dock.