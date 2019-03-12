India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun on Tuesday said that the team combinations being used in the ongoing ODI series against Australia may not necessarily be repeated during the World Cup in England starting May 30.

India go into the final ODI against Australia here on Wednesday aiming to complete their World Cup auditions for a couple of slots that were up for grabs.

“These are not necessarily the combinations which will be used during the World Cup but we would like to know how people perform in different situations for us to pick up a balanced team,” Arun said on the eve of the final encounter.

The coach did not elaborate much but stated emphatically that the Indian team is quite sure about its combinations for the World Cup in England.

“More or less, the team is quite sure of what combination is but we would like to try out all our options before the World Cup. We want to be extremely sure (of) what we want before go into a major tournament like World Cup,” the coach said.

The bowlers conceded 300-plus runs in successive games but Arun said critics shouldn’t forget that this Indian team’s success rate is 75 per cent. However, the former India medium pacer did call the losses a welcome wake-up call.

“Definitely there are certain areas we need to address both in bowling and batting. We have to stay positive irrespective of whatever has happened. It’s a great learning experience from the way series has gone,” he added.