Commemorate Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday

‘Good Friday’ is a great festival of Christians. It usually falls between March 20 and April 23. This festival is observed to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Good Friday is a religious holiday observed primarily by Christians commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and His death at Calvary. Initially, it was called ‘God’s Friday’. In the Eastern Orthodox Churches, it is known as the ‘Great Friday’. On this day prayer and meditation take place at all churches. Good Friday is observed as a day of fasting, mourning, sorrow and prayer.

