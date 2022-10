Commuters of air-conditioned locals in both Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR) are upset with the repeated instances of cancellation in their services, especially since they have paid a premium amount to avail the services. On Wednesday, WR announced that it had cancelled 12 AC local services due to technical problem in the rake. WR runs a total of 79 AC services per day with 5 rakes; there was no standby rake available.