Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka will act on its promise of waiving farm loans in its budget and make the state a “beacon of hope” for farmers in the country.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will present the state budget on Thursday.

“On the eve of the Karnataka Budget, I’m confident our Congress-JDS coalition Government will act on our commitment to waive farmer loans and to make farming more profitable.

“This budget is an opportunity for our Government to make Karnataka a beacon of hope for farmers all across India,” he tweeted.

The Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) government is expected to announce a crop loan waiver in its budget to relieve farmers of their distress due to drought for successive years.