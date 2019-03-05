The BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress of “lowering the morale and prestige” of the forces by seeking evidence of the airstrike carried out by the Indian Air Force on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan.

Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that senior Congress leaders were speaking in the “language of Pakistan”.

“They are not speaking in isolation. They have the blessings of (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi and (UPA chairperson) Sonia Gandhi,” Prasad said, naming senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal and Digvijaya Singh.

No foreign country has sought evidence of the air strike, the BJP leader said, adding that Congress leaders do not believe in Indian media reports.

By seeking proof, he said, the Congress was “lowering the morals and prestige” of the security forces.

Prasad also attacked West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee. “Mamata ji, you have seen struggle.