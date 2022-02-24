Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hailed the Rajasthan government’s decision to implement the old pension scheme, saying her party is fully dedicated to the interests of government employees.

In a major announcement in its budget, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government decided to implement the old pension scheme from next fiscal for all employees appointed on or after January 1, 2004.

”The Congress government of Rajasthan has taken a big decision in the interest of government employees by implementing the Old Pension Scheme,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress party is fully dedicated to the interests of government employees, she asserted. ”We have worked in the interest of the people, will continue to do so,” the Congress general secretary said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot on Wednesday presented the Budget for the year 2022-23, with the main focus on sectors like health, education, infrastructure, social security and tourism.