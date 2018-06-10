Karnataka minister D. K. Shivakumar slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yeddyurappa over claims that some leaders from the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) wish to join the BJP.

Shivakumar said few leaders were unhappy earlier, but now all issues have been sorted.

“BS Yeddyurappa has to accept the (Karnataka elections) defeat. All the legislators know their work very well. So, he can’t blame anybody for anything unnecessarily. He should not spoil the name of any legislator. If there is anything then let that come out first. We also know lot of politics, but I don’t want to disclose all those issues. I request them to stop all this,” Shivakumar told ANI.

“He (Yeddyurappa) must cooperate as an opposition leader. People have not given them a clear mandate in Karnataka. Some leaders were unhappy (at first), but we have sorted the issues I am in touch with all the legislators and nothing will go wrong either in the JD(S) or the Congress party. Our government will run very smoothly and properly. We will talk to the CM and will solve and rectify all the errors,” he added.

On Saturday, Yeddyurappa claimed that several leaders from the ruling Congress and JD(S) are eager to join the BJP.

His comments came after few MLAs expressed disappointment over not getting ministerial berths.

“Several disgruntled young leaders from Congress and JD(S) are eager to join the BJP,” Yeddyurappa said.

“It is our responsibility to induct those who are disgruntled with the JD(S) and Congress and their style of administration in every assembly segment, and are willing to join the BJP, thereby strengthening the party in every constituency,” he added.

After disappointment over the portfolio allocation in the state assembly, senior Karnataka Congress leaders and several other party MLAs have called for a meeting on Tuesday here, to discuss the issue.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader HK Patil said the party workers are unhappy with the allocation of the Cabinet berths and added that he will discuss the issue with Congress president Rahul Gandhi.