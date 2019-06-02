Congress leader Divya Spandana became victim of the ban on spokespersons of the party as she congratulated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the first full time female finance minister. The Congress leadership did not like it and her Twitter account suddenly disappeared from the micro-blogging site. She paid a heavy price for praising the BJP leader.

It is remarkable that Congress spokesperson Divya Spandana’s profile page now says, “This account doesn’t exist.” Earlier, Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had tweeted on Thursday asking the media channels to not place Congress representatives on their shows. However, it is not known yet if Spandana’s disappearance from Twitter is a result of the party’s month-long ban on the spokespersons appearing on television debates.

Spandana has played a major role in improving Congress’s improved social media game. The media wing of Congress remained silent on the issue. On the other hand, Spandana dismissed rumours of her departure from the national party, ANI reported.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party faced a severe defeat and the party could win only 52 seats. Congress President Rahul Gandhi lost the election from his old bastion Amethi. However, he managed the entry in the Parliament from Waynad in Kerala.