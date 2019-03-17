There is “complete unanimity” among all senior Congress leaders in Rajasthan on the names of the candidates to be fielded in almost all of the 25 Lok Sabha seats, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Sunday, asserting that his party will accomplish its “mission 25” in the state.

The Rajasthan Congress chief also asserted that the Lok Sabha polls will be fought on bread and butter issues and not on emotional matters that the BJP wants to take the narrative to.

The BJP-led government is trying to shift the narrative away from issues of economic non-performance and job creation, he told reporters in an interview.

The government has made deliberate attempts to make institutions hollow and systematically dismantle them over the last five years, Pilot alleged, citing the examples of institutions such as the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the Reserve Bank of India.

Asked about the issue of infighting over ticket distribution which had reportedly been a concern in assembly polls, Pilot said that there is a set process for ticket distribution in the Congress and at every level all stakeholders are involved in the decision making, from the district to the national level.

All senior leaders are consulted and it is with their consent that the final decisions are taken. For Lok Sabha, I am happy that for almost all the seats, between all the senior leaders in Rajasthan, there is complete unanimity on the names that we feel should be fielded for the Lok Sabha, the 41-year-old former Union minister said.

His remarks come amid speculation over the electoral debut of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot.