The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to look into the petition filed by a lawyer seeking probe into the deaths of 13 people during a protest in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi against Sterlite Industries.

A single judge bench of Justice Rajiv Shakhder asked the NHRC to consider the representation made by the petitioner, advocate A Rajarajan.

At least 13 people were killed and more than 60 injured in the police firing during a protest against the construction of a new smelter plant by Sterlite copper mining Industries in Thoothukudi.

Earlier, the NHRC had issued a notice to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and Director General of Police (DGP) T.K. Rajendran and sought a detailed reply from them within two weeks over the incident.

Till now, 67 people have been arrested in the matter.